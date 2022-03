BOSTON (CBS) — If you were hoping that MLB and the players’ union would find some common ground and reach an agreement by Monday’s deadline … some bad news came in on Monday afternoon. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich provided a preliminary update on talks from Monday, noting that the owners took a “more threatening tone” in their talks with the MLBPA while expressing a willingness to miss a full month of regular-season games. MLB today indicated a willingness to miss a month of games and took a more threatening tone than yesterday, sources briefed on the day’s first meeting between MLB and...

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO