The Oklahoma men's basketball team continues its homestand with a game against West Virginia on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Sooners (15-14, 5-11 Big 12) are looking to build off a 66-62 win over Oklahoma State, while the Mountaineers (14-15, 3-11 Big 12) are on a six-game losing streak following an 82-81 loss to then-No. 20 Texas. Here's a guide for Tuesday's contest and a lineup projection for both squads. 'It actually means everything to me': Marvin Johnson's overtime heroics lift OU past OSU in Bedlam 'I'm just trying to be more aggressive': How Jordan Goldwire became OU's most clutch scorer How to watch OU vs. West Virginia ...

NORMAN, OK ・ 14 MINUTES AGO