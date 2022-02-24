ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2022

By Emma Carey
Esquire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the dawn of the horror that was 2020, each year seems to feel like a less original but equally painstaking reboot in a should-have-never-been-rebooted horror franchise. Every turn of the season seems to come with...

www.esquire.com

Comments / 4

Related
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
BGR.com

You need to watch this chilling new Netflix horror movie

Among the many titles new on Netflix this week — including highly anticipated originals like Inventing Anna and Tall Girl 2 — we’ve also got another horror movie to add to that uber-popular genre on the streamer. The movie is a German-language Netflix original: The Privilege. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Films
BGR.com

New Netflix horror movie shot to #1, but viewers and critics are ripping it to shreds

Netflix has for a while now seemed to have something of a Midas touch when it comes to new horror genre content. From movies like the Fear Street trilogy to such series as Midnight Mass, horror fans have had no shortage of popular new titles to binge on the platform. Unfortunately, that halo does not extend to one of the streamer’s newest titles in this category: The just-released Texas Chainsaw Massacre Netflix movie, which has gotten terrible reviews over the past couple of days.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
NYLON

Everything Coming to Netflix March 2022

Right now, Netflix is riding high off our current obsession with scam artists, as The Tinder Swindler tops the streaming service’s global film charts and Shonda Rhimes’ Anna Delvey miniseries Inventing Anna does the same for television. It’s been a strong start to 2022 at La Casa de Ted Sarandos, and from the looks of it, the streamer has no intentions of slowing down. With just one glance at the list for new content coming in March, it’s clear Netflix has plenty for everyone to get excited about.
TV SERIES
Collider

'9-1-1: Lone Star': Why Introducing Judd's New Child Was A Mistake

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 kicked off with a brutal ice storm hitting Austin, leaving many of our first responders fighting for their lives for the majority of the four-episode event. However, at the conclusion of the event, Grace (Sierra McClain) and Judd (Jim Parrack) finally delivered their beautiful daughter Charlie — named after Tommy’s (Gina Torres) late husband — into the world.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Leaked Photos Show Red and Kitty in 'That '70s Show' Revival

Photos from the set of That '90s Show, the highly anticipated sequel series to That '70s Show, leaked this week, showing Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp hard at work already. Although the show is set 15 years after That '70s Show, it looks like the Formans' kitchen is still in the same home, except with some 1990s flair. The new series will be released on Netflix and will run 10 episodes.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy