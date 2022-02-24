The Most Anticipated Horror Films of 2022

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.

MOVIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO