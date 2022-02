JUPITER, Fla. - Major League Baseball's lockout began in early December, then stretched on through 43 days without negotiations, then a month and a half of futile talks. By mid-February, MLB had delayed spring training, a beloved tradition in the sport, cutting games from spring training schedules and keeping players and fans locked out of Florida and Arizona ballparks. And by late February, representatives from MLB and the players union were meeting daily at Roger Dean Stadium in Florida, the spring home of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miami Marlins, in talks that never seemed to have much urgency and never led to much tangible progress.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO