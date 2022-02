The shale boom unleashed 7.5 million barrels per day of new supply onto the market over the last decade. I can still smell the crude oil and chemical solvents…. It was 2012, and I was fresh out of college working my first "real job" in the oilfield service sector. One of our key clients was facing a big problem: persistent wax builds up within their oil wells and wellsite infrastructure. Normally, clients would send oil samples to our lab in Houston. That way, we could find a solution from the relative convenience of an air-conditioned laboratory.

