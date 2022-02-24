COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB starts final regular season stretch against UT Tyler

The UTPB men’s and women’s basketball teams will host UT Tyler in pivotal Lone Star Conference matchups Thursday at the Falcon Dome.

The women’s game is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m., while the men’s game will take place at 7:30 p.m.

Both teams come into the matchups in different situations in the final week of the regular season.

The women are looking to grab a third-straight victory after defeating Oklahoma Christian and Arkansas-Fort Smith last week.

The men will look to bounce back after suffering a 78-67 loss to Arkansas-Fort Smith on Feb. 19.

UT Tyler’s women are coming off a 63-54 loss to Cameron and the men grabbed a 72-53 over Cameron.