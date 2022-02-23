ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas 2023 wide receiver will be visiting Notre Dame soon

By Michael Chen
 4 days ago
The Irish are really starting to heat up their 2023 offensive skill position recruiting. Yesterday, we found out that California prospect Rico Flores has included Notre Dame with his top group of schools. Today, we are finding out that Texas wide receiver Braylon James will make a visit to South Bend in the near future.

It is unknown when that visit will happen, but according to Reel Goat Sports, James is heading north at some point soon. The confirmation of this report, James himself, who retweeted the post giving legs to this development. Holding an impressive collection of offers which include Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, USC and others, James is a big time player. At six-foot-two-inches and 175-pounds, he’s an electric playmaker that would look great in Blue and Gold.

