O-I is a major producer of glass containers with a strong market position in the Americas and Europe. O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is a leading manufacturer of glass containers in the Americas and Europe where it's operating 68 manufacturing plants. The company's share price has been under pressure because of its balance sheet as OI had to focus on reducing its net debt. I believe the company is turning a corner now and the ongoing free cash flow will now also be spent on additional expansion as the European market for glass containers is still growing.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO