ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target is no longer requiring masks at its stores

By NICOLE NORFLEET
mahoningmatters.com
 4 days ago

Target no longer requires employees and customers to wear face masks inside its stores, citing declining COVID-19 infection cases across the country. Before this week, Target required masks for employees and recommended masks for customers in areas with high infection rates. But as of Monday, Target updated its policy to longer...

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Bill Gates says when Covid runs rampant, masks are like pants: 'You have to wear' them

For Bill Gates, face masks and pants share a striking similarity: When Covid is running rampant, you should probably put them both on before leaving the house. "What's the downside of wearing a mask?" Gates asked rhetorically, and with a chuckle, at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month. "You have to wear pants… These societies are so cruel – why do they make you wear pants? I'm trying to figure it out."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
KGET

Disneyland no longer requiring masks for fully-vaccinated guests

With California set to imminently lift its indoor mask mandate for those vaccinated against COVID-19, the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday announced it will follow suit and change its requirement. Currently, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park require all visitors ages 2 and up to wear facial coverings while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. They […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Nashville News Hub

“The record reveals that if prescribed Ivermectin, his condition may very well worsen”, Wife who sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill husband treated with Ivermectin has dropped her lawsuit

The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Sourcing Journal

Carter’s CEO: Holiday Air Freight Kept Wholesale Partners in Stock

Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael Casey said production levels in Asia are improving, thanks to previously low vaccination rates now above 90 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalSteve Madden Plans Double-Digit Price IncreasesBy Land, Sea and Air, DHL Tackling Carbon Emissions ReductionDillard's Strong Q4 Fueled by Children's Apparel SalesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

California trucker ‘freedom convoy’ headed to DC disbands after one day when only five rigs reach second stop

A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
ADVOCACY
Shropshire Star

Toyota to suspend production at its 14 plants in Japan

There have been reports of a suspected cyberattack. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting on Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the carmaker said. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Delta Airlines accused of moving Black woman to back of plane for the convenience of two white passengers

Delta Airlines has been accused by a Black customer of discriminating against her at the request of white passengers. Camille Henderson was flying from Atlanta to San Francisco on 3 February when she said she took her row 15 window seat. Two female passengers, who were white, sat in two aisle seats on the same row and began complaining about a lack of space.Ms Henderson, in an interview with ABC7 News, said attendants then forced her to the back of the flight to accomodate the women despite being some way into the journey. Ms Henderson told the news station that...
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

New Chinese Hacking Tool Found, Spurring U.S. Warning to Allies

(Reuters) - Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy