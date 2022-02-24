Target is no longer requiring masks at its stores

Target no longer requires employees and customers to wear face masks inside its stores, citing declining COVID-19 infection cases across the country. Before this week, Target required masks for employees and recommended masks for customers in areas with high infection rates. But as of Monday, Target updated its policy to longer...
For Bill Gates, face masks and pants share a striking similarity: When Covid is running rampant, you should probably put them both on before leaving the house. "What's the downside of wearing a mask?" Gates asked rhetorically, and with a chuckle, at the annual Munich Security Conference earlier this month. "You have to wear pants… These societies are so cruel – why do they make you wear pants? I'm trying to figure it out."
There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
With California set to imminently lift its indoor mask mandate for those vaccinated against COVID-19, the Disneyland Resort on Tuesday announced it will follow suit and change its requirement. Currently, Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park require all visitors ages 2 and up to wear facial coverings while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. They […]
The 48-year-old woman, who reportedly sued a hospital in hopes of getting her COVID-19-ill 60-year-old husband treated with Ivermectin, has dropped her lawsuit after a judge denied her bid last week. The doctors reportedly advised against using the drug and said the 60-year-old patient is no longer infected with COVID-19. He is now fighting the effects the disease inflicted on his body, they said.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Currituck County Schools is lifting the mask mandate on school buses. Effective Monday, Feb. 28, Currituck County Schools will no longer require masks on buses. The latest comes after the CDC lifted the mask mandate on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems Friday. According to […]
Click here to read the full article. CEO Michael Casey said production levels in Asia are improving, thanks to previously low vaccination rates now above 90 percent.
A convoy of truckers who were heading from California to Washington DC for Joe Biden’s State of the Union (SOTU) address have been told to find another protest fleet after theirs fell apart before its first stop. Organisers of the “US Freedom Convoy” - which had been expecting up to 2,000 truckers prior to its departure from Los Angeles on Friday - disbanded the caravan and cancelled all associated rallies on Saturday after only five rigs arrived in Las Vegas. “To prevent another rally without our truckers - our team will not be moving thru Salt Lake City and...
There have been reports of a suspected cyberattack. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting on Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the carmaker said. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major...
Delta Airlines has been accused by a Black customer of discriminating against her at the request of white passengers. Camille Henderson was flying from Atlanta to San Francisco on 3 February when she said she took her row 15 window seat. Two female passengers, who were white, sat in two aisle seats on the same row and began complaining about a lack of space.Ms Henderson, in an interview with ABC7 News, said attendants then forced her to the back of the flight to accomodate the women despite being some way into the journey. Ms Henderson told the news station that...
(Reuters) - Security researchers with U.S. cybersecurity firm Symantec said they have discovered a “highly sophisticated” Chinese hacking tool that has been able to escape public attention for more than a decade. The discovery was shared with the U.S. government in recent months, who have shared the information...
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant have sued Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) for infringing on their patent on a lipid nanoparticle platform that they say was crucial to the delivery of Moderna’s widely-used COVID-19 vaccine. The companies are seeking an award of damages sufficient to compensate Arbutus and...
It didn't take long for Karin Smith to realize the RV life was not for her. The Jupiter, Florida, resident and single mom bought a 1995 Fleetwood Bounder in January 2021, not only as a tool for travel but for peace of mind. With rent prices in Florida skyrocketing, Smith wanted to make sure she and her son would always have a roof over their heads.
