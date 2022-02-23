John Mulaney, Chris Rock Coming To Detroit In September

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Comedians John Mulaney and Chris Rock are both making stops at Fox Theatre in September.

Mulaney will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 for his “From Scratch” comedy tour. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

As part of his “Ego Death World Tour 2022,” Rock will be at Fox Theatre at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16. Tickets for his show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

