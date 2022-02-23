ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney, Chris Rock Coming To Detroit In September

 4 days ago
DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Comedians John Mulaney and Chris Rock are both making stops at Fox Theatre in September.

Mulaney will perform at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sept. 9 for his “From Scratch” comedy tour. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster.com.

As part of his “Ego Death World Tour 2022,” Rock will be at Fox Theatre at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16. Tickets for his show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

