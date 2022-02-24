HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bronchos set to face North Crowley in area round

The Odessa High boys basketball team will travel to Clyde to face North Crowley in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

The area round contest is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Clyde High School.

Odessa High advanced after defeating El Paso Eastwood 57-46 Tuesday the OHS Fieldhouse, while North Crowley came away with a 62-32 win over Haslet Eaton.

The Bronchos enter the contest with a 25-8 overall record, while the Panthers sit at 28-6.