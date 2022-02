SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A woman has been charged in a crash that took the life of another woman near a Sacramento elementary school in January. Kathy Ann Meier is being charged with vehicular manslaughter for allegedly killing Guadalupe Jimenez. Authorities say Jimenez was walking near Folsom Boulevard between 59th and 60th streets when Meier was involved in a crash with at least one other car.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO