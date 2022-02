The first half of “Chicago PD’s” ninth season saw Officer Hailey Upton in a tough position. The first half saw her and Voight navigating the consequences of the Roy Walton murder. The situation took a toll on her mental and emotional state, in addition to her relationship with Jay Halstead. However, now, following an abrupt wedding at the midseason finale, Hailey has faced the repercussions of her actions. And now, she is back in the thick of things. “Chicago PD’s” Wednesday night preview reveals the fan-favorite character is absolutely fearless as she jumps into an intense rescue situation.

