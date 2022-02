The Great Bend School Board gave the green light Monday night to a new internship program at Great Bend High School that will begin during the next school year. Before they voted in favor of the idea, school board members heard a presentation from Lacy Wolters, ACT/Career Coordinator at the high school. She explained that Great Bend High is among 25 schools in Kansas that are piloting a work-based learning program and that Great Bend's internships will be similar to internships at other schools in Kansas.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO