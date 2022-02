The future of the James Bond movies is heading into that always interesting position where it’s only a matter of time before a new actor is named to that very iconic role. Odds continue to fluctuate as the longest running franchise in film is turning another page in its story. One of the most popular contenders in the recent race of 007 succession has to be Bridgerton alum Regé-Jean Page, with plenty of fans and bettors hoping his presumed coronation will become a reality. However, one of his former co-stars has her doubts when it comes to this very concept.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO