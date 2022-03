Francis Ford Coppola recently sat down to talk about how movies today feel too similar and points the finger at commerce over risk-taking. In December 2021 Godfather director Francis Ford Coppola sat down with GQ to talk cinema. Steven Spielberg was about to open his newest film, West Side Story, in theaters across the country. Coppola had not seen the movie but he was so excited to watch it that he was planning on not just going to his local Napa movie theater but also speaking in front of whoever was there before the film, to tell the crowd about his enthusiasm.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO