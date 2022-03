Google Chrome, the cross-platform web browser developed by Google in 2008, has now become one of the most common browsers -- and the default browser for Linux, MacOS, iOS, and Android. It is quite easy to install the application, but uninstalling it might be a little tricky for some people. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to delete Google Chrome on Windows 10 and Windows 11.

