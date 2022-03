If Samsung, Huawei, and Xiaomi can do it, then so can you, Google. Pixels take some of the best photos of any phone on the market now. We can split hairs between them and the latest iPhones and Samsung Galaxy S phones, but the experience is the most foolproof on Google’s phones — at least in my opinion. A few years ago, who would’ve imagined you could take excellent night sky shots, long exposure photos of waterfalls, or action pan snaps of cars with one tap? And yet, the Pixel 6 does just that. It adapts very well to any setting you put it in and, thanks to some post-processing magic, it gets incredible results with a simple click.

