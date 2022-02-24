Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Taylor Are Back Together Almost 5 Years After Split

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 18 — a day after Elon Musk and Australian actress Natasha Bassett were snapped deplaning from his private jet in Los Angeles together — HollywoodLife reported that, according to a source, the duo have been "dating for a couple of months" and are "in a monogamous relationship." Said the source, "They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together." Meanwhile, a source told The Mail on Sunday that Elon and Natasha have been seeing each other "for some time." Said the insider, "They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes. [Natasha is] gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he's so smart and interesting to be around. … Natasha has been working hard on her career and while Elon is chilled that their relationship is public, he's very supportive of her wish to become famous in her own right, not just as Elon's girlfriend." The Space X and Tesla founder revealed in September 2021 that he'd split from Grimes. He also previously dated actress Amber Heard and was married to actress Talulah Riley.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO