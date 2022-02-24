ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Stiller and Wife Christine Taylor Are Back Together Almost 5 Years After Split

By Ashley Joy Parker
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Ben Stiller & Adam Scott Tell All on "Severance" Reunited and it feels so good. Ben Stiller revealed that he is back together with wife Christine Taylor, nearly five years after the couple first announced their separation. In a new interview with Esquire, the veteran actor, 56, explained...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 2

Related
Vanity Fair

Miguel and Wife Nazanin Mandi Are Back Together After Announcing Separation

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi have put in the hard work to heal their marriage after first announcing that they were separating in September of last year. Mandi posted a carousel of images of the two of them together embracing and kissing one another on her Instagram account on Tuesday, making it crystal clear that their relationship is back-on just in time for Valentine's Day. The actress captioned the post, “…heal the root so the tree is stable. I’m so proud of us. The Pimentel’s xoxo.” Her husband commented on the post with a string of red heart, heart eyes, and flame emojis. Mandi also shared a shot of the singer sitting across from her at a dinner table on her Instagram Stories writing, “Last night was special.” Miguel shared a number of the same photos on his own account as well with the caption, “Love heals. Proud of us. -Pimentel’s.” On this, Mandi commented, “When you put the work in and it works out.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Ben Stiller’s daughter took him to task for ‘not being there’ during her childhood

Ben Stiller has admitted that his daughter Ella has called him out for not being around as much as he could have been when she was growing up.The Hollywood actor – and son of the popular Sixties comedy double act Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara – compared his relationship with his daughter to the one he shared with his own parents in a new interview.The Dodgeball and Meet the Parents actor told Esquire: “[Ella is] pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear.“It’s hard to hear because it’s me not being there in...
CELEBRITIES
People

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor 'Never Even Dated Other People' Before Rekindling Marriage: Source

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor never fully called it quits on their relationship. Stiller, 56, revealed in a recent interview with Esquire that he and Taylor, 50, have rekindled their marriage after separating nearly five years ago in 2017. They got back together after he and Taylor decided it would be best if he moved back in with her and their two kids during the early days of the pandemic, as it would be the only way he'd be able to see the kids during lockdown.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Christine Taylor
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Severance
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
MLive

‘Jersey Shore’ star’s husband files for divorce

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Jersey Shore” star Angelina Pivarnick has been served divorce papers by her husband, Chris Larangeira, according to multiple reports. The former Staten Islander, 35, and her sanitation worker husband, 42, married in November 2019 at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, N.J.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Us Weekly

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson’s Divorce Finalized Nearly 2 Years After Their Split: Details

Joey Lawrence and Chandie Yawn-Nelson are officially divorced after being married for more than 15 years, Us Weekly confirms. According to court documents obtained by Us, the judgment was filed on Wednesday, February 16, and a private settlement agreement was reached in terms of spousal support, child support and division of assets. The exes will share joint legal custody of their daughters Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Kate Hudson's Son Is Dating Judd Apatow's Daughter, And They're ADORABLE

Hiii, good morning! I have happy news for you today!. Ryder Robinson, 18, and Iris Apatow, 19, are dating. If you're wondering what I'm talking about, Ryder is Kate Hudson's son from her marriage to musician Chris Robinson, and Iris is Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's (fantastically named) daughter. And they're dating. Which is good news.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Newly Single Shailene Woodley Proudly Flashes Bare Finger, Ditches Engagement Ring For First Outing Since Aaron Rodgers Split

Shailene Woodley is single and ready to mingle — at least that's what her bare ring finger is saying after she ditched her diamond from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers!. The 30-year-old Big Little Lies actress stepped out for the first time since ending her engagement to the NFL player, and she wanted everyone to know she was missing one accessory.
NFL
Reality Tea

Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me”

Dancing With the Stars is known for its fierce competition. And Season 30 was no exception. Pro Cheryl Burke and her partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had to train and even dance remotely one week because they both had Covid-19. Cheryl likened Season 30 of DWTS to the show Survivor. DWTS also made history for […] The post Lindsay Arnold Explains Why Dancing With The Stars Demotion Was “The Best Thing That Happened To Me” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wonderwall.com

Elon Musk is dating yet another beautiful actress, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 18 — a day after Elon Musk and Australian actress Natasha Bassett were snapped deplaning from his private jet in Los Angeles together — HollywoodLife reported that, according to a source, the duo have been "dating for a couple of months" and are "in a monogamous relationship." Said the source, "They are very much into each other and have been spending a tremendous amount of time together." Meanwhile, a source told The Mail on Sunday that Elon and Natasha have been seeing each other "for some time." Said the insider, "They were friends first and only became romantic after he split with Grimes. [Natasha is] gorgeous and could have her pick of men but says she adores Elon because he's so smart and interesting to be around. … Natasha has been working hard on her career and while Elon is chilled that their relationship is public, he's very supportive of her wish to become famous in her own right, not just as Elon's girlfriend." The Space X and Tesla founder revealed in September 2021 that he'd split from Grimes. He also previously dated actress Amber Heard and was married to actress Talulah Riley.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Celebrities Rally Around Lacey Chabert After She Opens Up About Her Sister on Instagram

Friends and fans of Lacey Chabert are sending their condolences to the Hallmark star. In late November 2021, the Mean Girls alum announced on Instagram that her older sister, Wendy, had died. Today, Lacey is still feeling the unexpected loss and she recently opened up about what her grieving process has been like on social media. On January 29, she posted a throwback photo of her and her sister when they were younger.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

151K+
Followers
40K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy