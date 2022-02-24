ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Multiple journalists report hearing explosions in Kyiv

By Grayson Quay
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Journalists from CNN, CBS, ABC, and CNBC all reported hearing explosions in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv just after 5:00 a.m. local time Thursday morning. "I just heard a big bang right here behind me," CNN correspondent Matthew Chance said....

