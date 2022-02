The problem with COVID tests is that they’re easy to get when you don’t need them and impossible to get when you do. When the Omicron wave was peaking, people stood in testing lines for hours, and store shelves were wiped clean of kits. The next wave may not be any easier. Is this a job for a basement inventor? Not long ago, Bo Gehring, an eighty-year-old with a nearly full head of wispy gray hair and six titanium ribs, sat in the living room of his aerie in the woods near Woodstock and discussed his attempt at a homemade solution: a portable, Breathalyzer-style gadget he calls Sarsie.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO