Bitcoin was down 8.60% at $40,692.75 Thursday afternoon at publication. Bitcoin is falling back toward the $40,000 level and wants to bounce back. If the crypto can hold this level it may start pushing more bullishly as it is forming higher lows. Resistance may be found near the $60,000 level. If the crypto falls below the $40,000 support, it may not find another strong area of support until it reaches the $30,000 level.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO