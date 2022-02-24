Yuba College men, women take down Merritt College

The Yuba College men’s basketball team closed out its first full season in two years Tuesday with a 76-64 win at home on sophomore day over Merritt of Oakland.

With the 49ers earning a forfeit over Solano after Solano pulled out of Friday’s game due to a scheduling conflict, according to Yuba head coach Doug Cornelius, Yuba College is now scoreboard watching hoping that Contra Costa gets upset by Mendocino to round out its regular season.

If Mendocino wins then Yuba and Contra Costa finish as co-champions of the Bay Valley Conference, which would be a fifth straight title for Yuba College.

Contra Costa (20-4, 13-2) and Mendocino played late Wednesday in Ukiah in a game that finished past the publication date of the Appeal.

Regardless of the outcome and whether or not Yuba College (19-9, 13-3 BVC) finishes first or second in the BVC, Cornelius feels the team’s resume is one of a team that will make the California Community College Athletic Association Northern California Regional playoffs.

Cornelius feels that Yuba could be seeded anywhere from 10 to 13 when the brackets are released Sunday afternoon.

Based on the 2019 regional, a 10 spot would put Yuba directly into round two on the road against the seventh seed. If Yuba falls to the 13th seed it would host a round one game based on the bracket from 2019.

But that would also put Yuba into the position to face the No. 1 overall seed on the road in round two, based on the CCCAA playoff archives.

Cornelius feels that with nonconference wins over Big 8 champion, San Joaquin Delta and Golden Valley Conference winner College of the Redwoods, that Yuba is in position to compete for the best possible seed beginning next week.

This year there will be a state championship game for the first time in three years.

The 2020 and 2021 state championships were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornelius has been proud of the way his team has responded this season despite the numerous cancellations and postponements to the schedule due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

The season was extended earlier this year by the CCCAA to be able to get all the regular season games in.

Yuba College was finally able to conclude its season with a win on Tuesday over a pesky Merritt bunch.

Merritt (13-13, 8-6), on multiple occasions, closed a significant Yuba lead down to a possession game in both the first and second half. After getting down 20-13 at about the 10-minute mark of the opening half, Merritt brought it down to 22-19 courtesy of a 6-2 run.

Tied at 24 at about the six-and-a-half-minute mark, Yuba responded with a 10-5 run to grab a 34-29 lead at halftime.

Sophomore Jonah Roth led the way through the first 20 minutes with 15 points, while sophomore and Marysville High graduate Jacob Henry added 10 of his game-high 27 points.

Roth finished with 21 points in his final home regular season game.

Cornelius said Roth has been invaluable picking up the scoring load following the injury to RJ Smith.

Roth and Konner Baroni have done well to give Yuba an inside presence at both ends of the floor, Cornelius said.

Baroni finished as Yuba’s third scoring option against Merritt with 10 points. Most, if not all, were needed because Merritt would not back off all second half.

After Yuba extended its second-half run to 13-5 to grab another double-digit lead at the 13:20 mark, Merritt bounced back with a 12-8 run to trim the deficit down to six points, 52-46.

Merritt cut it to two before Henry canned the last of his four 3-pointers to get it back to a five-point lead at 57-52 with 5:32 left.

Despite the third of his three triples from Merritt’s Kymani Ladi down the stretch, Yuba eventually closed out Merritt thanks to a slew of free throws from Henry.

Henry converted 8-of-10 free-throws in the final five minutes, including several perfect trips to the line in the final minute to close out Merritt.

For Cornelius, it was just another day in the life of coaching Henry.

“I love being around that kid,” he said. “He has done things that I haven’t seen in 26 years of coaching. I take him over a 6-feet-1 kid with what he does.”

Yuba College women edge Merritt

Yuba City High product Sienna Hundal dropped in a team-high 15 points as the Yuba women scored 24 in the fourth quarter to topple Merritt at home Tuesday, 64-61.

Theresa McCarver added 12, while Raenette McCrae canned 10 points for Yuba (16-9, 12-3 BVC).

The 49ers wrap up the regular season Friday at Solano (16-10, 11-3 BVC) for a scheduled 5:30 p.m. tipoff.