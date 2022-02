PARSHALL, N.D. (KFYR) - The state auditor’s office is set to begin an audit on the City of Parshall, by request of a citizen-led petition. An audit of a city by way of a petition is the first of its kind for the state department. The state auditor says the public will receive the results of the audit once it is complete.

