ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Bella Cucina- Spring Dining Guide

By Santa Clarita Magazine
santaclaritamagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBella Cucina has earned itself quite the reputation as one of Santa Clarita’s top rated Italian restaurants, and for...

santaclaritamagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Golf.com

The secret to making perfect chicken soup, according to a golf-club chef

Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. It’s the dead of winter. Maybe you’ve just finished shoveling snow. Or scraping ice off the windshield. Or salting the driveway. Or maybe you’re just shivering in the...
RECIPES
Detroit News

Dining guide to Hamtramck’s many delicious destinations

The eclectic town, which is celebrating 100 years in 2022, has Polish, Middle Eastern and American cuisine. The city of Hamtramck is having a moment. Not only is the 2.2-square-mile enclave celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2022, but next week is Fat Tuesday. Also known as Mardi Gras, the day...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Restaurants
Santa Clarita, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Restaurants
Santa Clarita, CA
Lifestyle
30Seconds

Best French Onion Soup Recipe: A Chef's Favorite Easy French Onion Soup Recipe

If you're anything like me – you’re always short on time, but long on flavor. Then this French onion soup recipe is perfect for you. This easy French onion soup recipe is so rich and delicious, you'll never believe how simple it is to make. It's one of my family's favorite meals for lunch or dinner, and I hope it will become one of your family faves, too!
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

Taste of Home’s 25 Most-Saved Recipes

Browse this list of our most-saved recipes for the meals and treats that our readers have on repeat. Out of the nearly 60,000 recipes on the Taste of Home website, these are the dishes that our readers save the most often to their Recipe Box, so they can come back to them again and again. If you don’t have your own Recipe Box, click the button below to create an account and get started. Happy saving!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Best Ever Teriyaki Chicken

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This teriyaki chicken will be the best that you ever make! The tender, juicy chicken is coated with the most amazingly flavored sauce. Once you eat this, it will become your new favorite!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dine#Italian Cuisine#Food Drink#Scv
DFW Community News

Mexican Lasagna

You know those nights when the kids want tacos, but you want lasagna? Make Mexican lasagna, and problem solved!. Move over ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, and olive oil, there is a new lasagna in town!. This Mexican lasagna recipe, aka taco lasagna recipe, is a family favorite in my house....
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Scotch Eggs

If you’re a savory breakfast person like me, a Scotch egg is a perfect food. The U.K. dish consists of a boiled egg that’s been peeled, covered in breakfast sausage, then breaded and deep-fried. It’s the perfect high-protein breakfast or snack. What Does a Scotch Egg Taste...
RECIPES
Mashed

Olive Garden Shrimp Scampi: What To Know Before Ordering

You probably know what you're in for every time you head to Olive Garden. The chain is synonymous with quick Italian-American food and it's remarkably consistent. No matter where two people grew up in the U.S., their mental image of Olive Garden is pretty much the same. As noted in Eater, "There is only one Olive Garden, but it has a thousand doors."
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fitfoodiefinds.com

Delicious Pan Seared Scallops

These perfectly cooked pan seared scallops take less than 5 minutes to cook and are topped with a delicious fresh herbs and garlic for the ultimate easy dinner. We aren’t lying when we say cooking scallops can be easy and fun!. Tips for pan seared scallops. You can use...
RECIPES
Eater

Three New Notable Los Angeles Restaurant Closures to Know About

The past few days have brought news of a slew of new restaurant closures around greater Los Angeles. The most notable loss is the Parlor on Melrose, which has gone dark after 12 years as one of the city’s most prominent sports bars. Known for its mellow food and multitude of televisions, the shocking shutter is a hit for a trendy Melrose area still struggling to regain its footing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

Why You Might Not Want To Be A Diner On Hell's Kitchen

Being a chef — let alone one on primetime television — can be intimidating. First of all, working in a restaurant kitchen is truly an assault on all of your senses. At any given moment, you've got aromatics — e.g. garlic, onion, chives — being prepared in one corner, fish in another, and moldy parsnips being thrown out with the eggs and gorgonzola. One line cook is sweating bullets by the stove, another is using three blenders at once. You have no space to toss the shrimp in the air, but if you get distracted by a blender, those crustaceans will have to be tossed and prepared again. Oh, and if your colleague becomes sick with COVID or something else, you might be short-staffed, adding to your already long hours on the job.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

15 Best Mexican Recipes to Turn Any Night Into a Fiesta

A pitcher of margaritas, guacamole, tacos, and enchiladas—what's not to love about Mexican cuisine?! In fact, if there was one type of food that we could eat every day of the week, it would be Mexican food. That's why we've rounded up the best of our Mexican-inspired recipes to put on repeat for any type of gathering—whether it's for Cinco de Mayo or simply Taco Tuesday.
RECIPES
Time Out Global

Cotham Dining

In the last week of January, Kew newcomer Cotham Dining quietly opened in the long-vacant Hellenic Republic site. The owners, chefs Ayhan Erkoc and Federico Perez Lopez, bring their Turkish and Colombian heritage to the table. The duo worked together for five years at Panama Dining Room and Feast of Merit before branching out on their own.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy