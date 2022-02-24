Missing central Pa. woman could be in danger, police say

PHILADELPHIA — Courtney Ryan is still living in a hotel. In the six months since Hurricane Ida’s floodwaters devastated the region, her baby boy has had his first Thanksgiving, first Christmas and first birthday at the Hammock Inn in Exton. Her older son, who has special needs, has struggled with being in a confined hotel room. And, like others who lost their homes in the storm, Ryan and her boyfriend haven’t been able to find anywhere to live.

