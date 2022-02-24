ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

PG&E says ‘system error’ showed outage where there was none

By Andres Picon
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: A PG&E spokesperson confirmed to The Chronicle that the outage displayed on the outage map was a “system error” and that there...

www.sfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
MercuryNews

Letters: PG&E prices | Expand solar | Mask rules | Talking turkey | Cannabis taxes

Re. “PG&E: $9B to $13.5B to bury power lines,” Page A1, and “PG& E bills are set to jump again this year,” Page C7, Feb. 11:. Two articles in Friday’s paper caught my eye regarding PG&E’s plans to increase rates again in 2022, totaling over 20% this year alone. Justification for these latest increases are wholesale prices of natural gas, which PG&E uses to generate electricity in their gas-fired power plants. They also pass along these increases to homeowners using natural gas to heat their homes and cook food. (The gas portion of my latest bill from PG&E was double what I paid per therm last year.)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: PG&E Says Power Outage Map Showing 77,000 Without Power Is False Alarm

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — What appeared to be a massive power outage leaving tens of thousands of PG&E customers across the East Bay was a system error on an outage map, the utility said Wednesday. PG&E said a brief outage did affect less than 1,000 customers in the Berkeley area and was resolved at 6:35 p.m. However, as of 7:30 p.m., an outage map on the PG&E website indicated at least 77,105 customers were without power from Berkeley north through Albany, San Pablo, and parts of Richmond. There was no word how soon the erroneous outage indication would be resolved on the map.
BERKELEY, CA
Mercury News

Computer error leads to phantom PG&E outage for East Bay towns

It was the big power outage that wasn’t. Shortly after 5:45 p.m. Thursday, PG&E reported an outage affecting more than 70,000 customers in Berkeley, Albany, Kensington, El Cerrito, Richmond and San Pablo. But the power was still on for almost all of those customers. PG&E spokeswoman Karly Hernandez said...
RICHMOND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Bay#Pg E#Contra Costa
NBC Bay Area

PG&E to Launch Project Burying Power Lines to Reduce Fire Risks

Pacific Gas & Electric is launching the first wave of a multibillion initiative to bury 10,000 miles of distribution lines in areas of high risk of wildfires in Northern and Central California. Officials with the utility giant made the announcement last week of the first wave, which aims to place...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTVL

CAL FIRE sues PG&E over 2020 Zogg Fire

NORTHSTATE AREA, Calif. — California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is suing Pacific Gas and Electric Co. (PG&E) for damages they say it caused for the 2020 Zogg fire. A ten-page civil case, filed earlier this month, seeks $32.9 million in damages. CAL FIRE alleges that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFist

Decades Late to the Game, PG&E Begins Putting Power Lines Underground

PG&E has officially launched a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar project to put a portion of its transmission lines underground — having waited to do so until it faced multiple lawsuits and a bankruptcy following multiple devastating wildfires caused by its transmission lines. How PG&E was able to get away with reaping...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mountain Democrat

PG&E to customers: Stay safe and secure Valentine’s Day balloons with a weight

With Valentine’s Day festivities taking place, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) reminds customers that nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage. If your holiday celebration includes metallic balloons, make sure they are securely tied with a weight to keep them from floating away. Metallic balloons that contact overhead power lines can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
KIEM-TV Redwood News

PG&E Rates To Rise Again

NORTH COAST, Calif. (KIEM) The price you pay for electricity and gas is about to go up again. As California regulators have just approved another rate hike for PG&E. The public utilities’ commission unanimously gave its ok to PG&E raising monthly bills by more than 9 percent. This means the average homeowner will pay 14 dollars […] The post PG&E Rates To Rise Again appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOXBusiness

PG&E releases new plan on 2022 wildfire safety

Pacific Gas and Electric Corp. (PG&E) filed its 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan with California regulators Friday and announced plans to "significantly accelerate the undergrounding of power lines in high fire-risk areas." In a press release, the company said it is aiming to bury "at least 175 miles of power lines"...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

PG&E Announces Rate Increases Starting In March

PG&E has announced a 9% rate increase starting on March 1st following approval from the California Public Utilities Commission. PG&E says prices are going up because of an increase in natural gas and electric energy prices, along with a reduction in hydroelectric generation due to the recent drought in the state. According to an official post on the company website, natural gas market prices from November 2021 to January 2022 in the Northern and Southern California regions are 90% higher than last winter. “We haven’t seen a market price increase this big and lasting this long in a very long time,” said Martin Wyspianski, PG&E senior director, Electric and Gas Acquisition. “There have been short-term price increases lasting a few months due to cold weather like we experienced in 2018-2019 or tied to weather events like hurricanes, but nothing this large and sustained in the last decade”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

PG&E shares energy-saving tips

Natural gas users across the country and other parts of the world are seeing an increase in their gas costs, driven largely by natural gas market prices that are much higher than last winter. Prices are about 90 percent higher than last winter nationwide and in Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s service area, according to a PG&E news release. Globally, it’s up about 400 percent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Mercury News

PG&E seeks higher electric bills to put lines underground

PG&E monthly bills would jump about $30 a month under a new proposal by the utility behemoth to bury thousands of miles of power lines as a way to ward off the risk of catastrophic wildfires. The power utility is seeking state approval for a revenue increase of $10.5 billion...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Bay Area

State Regulators Approve PG&E Rate Hike

Get ready to pay more for your electricity and gas. State regulators have approved another rate hike for PG&E. Last week, the state Public Utility Commission approved a 9% increase -- the second rate hike this year. A similar increase took effect Jan. 1. PG&E expects the average monthly bill...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy