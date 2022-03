Disney’s “Encanto” is returning to theaters in the wake of several Academy Award nominations and a song at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. “Encanto” was originally released in theaters on November 24, 2021. It was made available on Disney+ on December 24, 2021, and later on home media on February 8, 2022. It has been nominated for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song for “Dos Oruguitas” at the Academy Awards.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO