AUSTIN (WKRC) – FC Cincinnati fell in the season opener, 5-0, to hosts Austin FC Saturday night at Q2 Stadium. The hosts scored first in the 2’ off a failed FC Cincinnati clearance from a set piece. Austin’s second goal also came via set piece in a second chance opportunity in the 14’. ATX scored before the half in the 43’, and tallied goals in the 61’ and in second half stoppage time via an FCC own goal.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO