Springfield, MO

Evangel comes from behind in Heart quarterfinals

By Dan Lucy
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Valor mens basketball team tipped off Heart of America Tournament play Wednesday night at home against Mount Mercy.

It’s been two years since the Valor has enjoyed post season play.

Evangel’s Bert Capel looking for his 21st win of the season.

And Mount Mercy was in front in the second half, Lavaris Duncan with the three, Mustangs up 53-43.

But the Valor would fight back, Evangel going inside to Cade Coffman with the hoop off the glass, Valor down 55-47.

Then Edriel Martinborough drives to the hole, and it drops in, it’s a five point deficit.

Later Josh Pritchett works inside beats the double team, gets the hoop and the harm, it’s a one point game.

Then Stephen Salvi flashes to the hole, and the hook, and Evangel was in front 62-61.

Salvi led the Valor with 22 points

And Evangel comes from behind to advance to the Heart semifinals 71-63.

