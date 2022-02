Deschutes County Sheriff's Office detectives, aided by Oregon State Police Bomb Squad detectives, said Monday they found the location of the 2-3 very loud explosions that rocked residents over a wide area of the High Desert, near Fryrear Butte, and believe they may have been caused by Tannerite or other exploding-type targets. The post DCSO, OSP detectives find site of blasts near Fryrear Butte, possibly caused by exploding targets appeared first on KTVZ.

