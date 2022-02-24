ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ETSU President Noland announces new scholarship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Dr. Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University, gave special announcement at the Buccaneers basketball game Wednesday night.

Noland announced a new scholarship titled the “Noland Family First-Generation Scholarship Endowment,” and it will help low-income students who would be the first in their families to attend college.

Dollywood is growing | Here’s what’s coming in 2022

The fund has had some initial donations from Jerry and Belton Caldwell, Andy and Hayley Dietrich, Bob and Jenny Feather, Alan and Laura Levine, Scott and Nikki Niswonger, Ballad Health, Bristol Motor Speedway and the ETSU Foundation.

So far the fund has raised more than $110,000.

