The Monticello Express

Department Will Make Available $215 Million for Projects That Will Promote Competition and Increase Resiliency and Create Economic Opportunity in Rural America. WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that USDA is making available up to $215 million in grants and other support to expand meat and poultry processing options, strengthen the food supply chain, and create jobs and economic opportunities in rural areas. Today's funding opportunity, announced on the one-year anniversary of President Biden's Executive Order 14017 "America's Supply Chains", is one of many actions that USDA is taking to expand processing capacity and increase competition in meat and poultry processing to make agricultural markets more accessible, fair, competitive, and resilient for American farmers and ranchers.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO