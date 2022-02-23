ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

The Monticello Express

Monticello Express
 3 days ago

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has extended the deadline to enroll in Dairy Margin Coverage (DMC) and Supplemental Dairy Margin Coverage (SDMC) for program year 2022. The deadline to apply for 2022 coverage is now March 25, 2022. As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s ongoing efforts to support dairy farmers...

monticelloexpress.com

