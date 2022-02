View the original article to see embedded media. On December 25th, it was announced that Paul George had suffered a tear in his right elbow. When George's injury was first announced on Christmas, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that "The team will reevaluate [George] in 3-4 weeks, they'll see if rest can get him on a pathway to recovery, but he's gonna be out certainly a significant period of time, and there's no real sense of when, or if, he'll be back this year." That reevaluation ultimately happened exactly two months after the initial announcement, and the results are in.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO