Proposed Independence ordinance on deleting police video, audio is raising questions

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — With the City of Independence facing an investigation into police overtime pay, a proposed ordinance is raising questions. It would authorize deleting police audio and video every 30 days.

The city is calling the ordinance routine and that it won’t impact the investigation.

“An ordinance authorizing final disposition to certain police audio and video records that have met all requirements to be eligible for such disposition” said the City Clerk on Tuesday night.

That being reading one, of an ordinance that the city clerk said falls in line with what the state requires. The state doesn’t have a requirement for preserving audio and videos from police patrols for departments under Investigation…the current situation in Independence.

“The timing is not good when we’ve got issues with public trust. I think that this needs to be reconsidered,” said Councilman Mike Steinmyer.

The state of Missouri did not institute this policy Tuesday but the ordinance to delete police and audio after the 30 days made it’s way to the Independence city council for the first time last night. That Happening as a special prosecutors probe continues to grow into the police department — leaving taxpayers wondering why now?

“It’s not transparency and that’s what we citizens want. We just want transparency. We want to be able to trust our city council, our city manager, the mayor,” said taxpayer April Schuler

The idea of introducing this came from the city. We made several attempts to reach City Manager Zach Walker. No response and no explanation — leaving it up to council members and the people of Independence to figure out why?

The City of Independence tells FOX4: “The ordinance, if approved, is meant to keep record retention of police department audio and video records in line with state and city retention schedules.”

But they say it is “not related to the ongoing investigation into police department overtime.”

They said if any relevant documents are found to pertain to the investigation those will be kept.

“I don’t believe anything should be deleted by we’re going through an investigation,” Schuler said.

The ordinance will now go go through a second reading before being voted on by the full council in the coming weeks.

