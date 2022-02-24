ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Tight End Reacts To Texas Transgender Child News

By Andrew Holleran
 4 days ago
Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz spoke out on social media following Wednesday’s news regarding transgender children in the state of Texas. According to reports, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) directed state agencies to investigate the use of gender-affirming care for children. The Washington Post. In a letter...

Plano tired
4d ago

Pediatric transgender healthcare should not even be A THING. You should have to be 18 to even consider such a thing as transitioning to a different gender.

Reply(32)
239
gravelord nito
4d ago

Seriously a child making a life changing decision of an adult at the age of 5 is ok with this woke generation... these people don't even know what parenting is about

Reply(17)
206
lu57val
4d ago

If people have to be 18 to smoke and join the army, 21 to drink and buy a rifle. Why cant they be 18 to make life changing decisions?

Reply(12)
160
