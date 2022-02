It was the biggest game of the season for the South Callaway boys. But their opponents came up bigger. The Bulldogs’ season came to an end after a 68-36 loss to No. 1 seed Hermann on Friday in the semifinals of the Class 3 District 7 Tournament. The Bearcats had a combined 29 points from their post players — Schuler Erickson, Parker Anderson and Seth Hackmann — to give them their second win against South Callaway after a 56-33 victory earlier this season in December.

CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO