Hartford, CT

Rogers carries UMBC past Hartford 92-85

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Darnell Rogers had a career-high 26 points and Keondre Kennedy added 24 points as Maryland-Baltimore County defeated Hartford 92-85 on Wednesday night. Rogers shot 4...

www.cbssports.com

Raleigh News & Observer

Markkanen scores 23, Cavaliers rally past Wizards, 92-86

Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points and All-Star center Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 14 rebounds in rallying the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 92-86 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Washington matched the largest lead of the game at 84-75 on Daniel Gafford’s basket with 6:39 remaining, but...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with sprained ankle

Vucevic is probable for Monday's matchup with Miami due to a sprained left ankle. Vucevic struggled offensively during Saturday's loss to Memphis, totaling 11 points (5-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds and one block across 31 minutes. He's expected to suit up despite the ankle injury, but he's shooting just 30.0 percent from the field during Chicago's first two games following the All-Star break, so fantasy expectations should likely remain tempered for the time being.
NBA
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
EDUCATION
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Iowa rounds out Top 25 And 1 with a better team than its resume suggests

Iowa has been strong in the predictive metrics all season even if the resume never really matched the computer numbers. And, to be honest, the resume still doesn't match the computer numbers; that's why CBS Sports Bracket Expert Jerry Palm has the Hawkeyes projected as a No. 10 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament despite them being ranking 15th at KenPom.com, 15th in Sagarin, 16th at BartTorvik.com and 19th in the NET.
IOWA STATE
WNCT

ECU baseball set to kick off Mustache March

GREENVILLE, N.C. – As the calendar turns to a new month, the East Carolina baseball team (players, coaching staff and support staff) will once again participate in Mustache March to raise money and awareness for ALS Research and the Jim “Catfish” hunter chapter. This year, the Pirates will team up with the Pitt Community College […]
GREENVILLE, NC
CBS Sports

Baylor vs. Iowa State prediction, odds: 2022 women's college basketball picks, Feb. 28 bets from top experts

Supremacy in the Big 12 will be on the line when the No. 5 Baylor Bears and No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones collide in a high-stakes women's basketball showdown on Monday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. The winner of the game between the Bears (23-5, 13-3 in Big 12) and Cyclones (24-4, 13-3), who are tied atop the conference standings, will clinch a share of the Big 12 regular season title and take a major step toward winning the title outright with one game remaining. Baylor's final regular season game comes against Texas Tech (10-17, 3-13), while Iowa State faces West Virginia (13-13, 6-10) in its last contest.
AMES, IA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Tomas Satoransky: Plans to join Wizards

Satoransky agreed to a buyout with the Spurs on Saturday and plans to sign with the Wizards, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Satoransky was traded from the Pelicans to the Spurs in early February but made just one appearance for his new team. He's been a fringe rotation player since the start of the calendar year but should have additional opportunities to carve out playing time in Washington, where he played from 2016 to 2019.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 21 boards

Adams finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 FT), 21 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 victory over Chicago. Adams recorded his fourth double-double over his last six appearances, with the rebound total representing a new season high for the big man from New Zealand. The 28-year-old center remains an elite contributor in that category, but his production in other areas tends to be lean. Even though February has been his best month of the season from a production standpoint, Adams is still averaging only 9.8 points, 4.8 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.1 steals while shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bracketology Bubble Watch: North Carolina heads into crucial game; Indiana picks up important win

Let's start with the good news for bubble teams from Sunday. Memphis was dominant in a win at home over Wichita State. The Tigers needed that to avoid adding another Quad 3 loss to a resume with too many of those already. Memphis has won eight out of nine, so the Tigers have gotten hot at a good time. A road trip to South Florida is next, followed by a home game with AAC leader Houston.
COLLEGE SPORTS

