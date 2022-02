Kiz: Well, well, well. For more than a month, we’ve been telling the NBA world that Michael Porter Jr. could return from back surgery and play for the Nuggets by April 1. Skeptics regarded us as foolish optimists. But there’s now reason to believe MPJ could be back in the game sometime in March. Give me a realistic evaluation of how big a push he could give to the Nuggets’ late-season surge? Is homecourt advantage in the opening round of the playoffs too much to ask?

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO