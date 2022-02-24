ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Edwards scores 21, No. 14 Houston tops Tulane 81-67

By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LSjJ8_0eNQp9hR00

Kyler Edwards and the 14th-ranked Houston Cougars are showing the type of resilience and stamina that coach Kelvin Sampson is gratified to see as the postseason nears.

Edwards scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half as No. 14 Houston took control en route to an 81-67 over recently resurgent Tulane on Wednesday night.

The Cougars' seventh road victory this season came on the heels of a double-overtime triumph at Wichita State just three days earlier.

“This team has a resolve about them and a toughness about them that I really respect,” Sampson said. "For those guys to come out and play that hard in the second half when it was winning time – just respect. I’m around these kids every day, so nothing they do surprises me at this point.”

Taze Moore punctuated his 18-point performance with a two-handed alley-oop dunk with just more than a minute remaining, and Fabian White Jr. had 12 points and three blocked shots for the Cougars (23-4, 12-2 AAC), who shot 62% in the second half, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range.

“We just told our guys, ‘Don’t hesitate. Let it fly. And if it misses, we’re going to go attack the offensive glass,’” Sampson said.

Reserve J'Wan Roberts saw extended playing time after starting forward Josh Carlton had early foul trouble, and Roberts responded by grabbing 11 rebounds and blocking two shots for Houston, which outrebounded the Green Wave 43-28.

“It’s just really about being ready when your name is called,” Roberts said. "My confidence is getting better and I’m just going out there and playing free, not thinking about making mistakes.”

Jalen Cook scored 19 points and Kevin Cross added 16 for Tulane (12-12, 9-6), which led by as many as five points during a tight first half, but struggled to stay close during the final 20 minutes. Sion James and Jaylen Forbes each scored 13 for Tulane.

“They’re a good basketball team; we’ve beaten everybody in the league but them,” Tulane third-year coach Ron Hunter said. ”We played a top 20 team in the country — in my opinion, top 10. ... Remember, they were in the Final Four a year ago."

The intimate, 89-year-old Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse appeared to have virtually all of its 4,100 seats occupied, with a number of fans standing for what had the potential to be a benchmark matchup for the Green Wave. Tulane came in with victories in five of its previous seven games.

The crowd was raucous during the first half, when there were eight lead changes and six ties.

“That was an incredible environment,” Hunter said. “We lost a basketball game, but I thought our program won.”

Houston closed the first half on an 8-3 run, with Edwards' free throws giving the Cougars a 32-27 halftime lead.

“We had a solid first half,” Cook said. "In the second half, we came out like we didn’t have any hope. We just have to learn off this.”

The Cougars opened the second half with Edwards' 3 and Moore's layup to take their first double-digit lead, and their advantage hovered around 10 points for the remainder of the game, growing as large as 16.

“It was really tough to play at Wichita — two overtimes, and with toughness we got it done,” Roberts added. “Same when we came here."

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars strengthened their hold on first place in the conference with the next three of their four remaining regular-season game at home. The victory also gave Houston a sweep of the season series after a 72-63 victory in Houston on Feb. 2.

Tulane: The Green Wave were largely competitive but plagued by inconsistent shooting, difficulty securing rebounds and defensive breakdowns that gave some of Houston's most productive players open shots. But the Wave have become considerably more competitive in a year's time. When Tulane hosted Houston last season, the Cougars led by 30 in the first half and won by 23.

APOLOGIES

The crowd booed the Cougars loudly after they continued to push the ball up the court and put on a dunking exhibition with a double-digit lead on their final few possessions, particularly after a final round-house dunk by Ja'Vier Francis with a second to go.

“I just want to publicly apologize to Tulane’s fans, their players and coaches, especially for that last dunk," Sampson said. "That’s not a classy move. I hated that.”

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts SMU on Sunday.

Tulane: Visits Temple on Sunday.

———

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSFA

No. 8 LSU holds off Alabama, 58-50, on senior night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 LSU (24-4, 12-3 SEC) fended off Alabama (14-12, 5-10 SEC), 58-50, on senior night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, Feb. 24. The Tigers clinched at least a share of second place in the Southeastern Conference with their win over the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Wichita, KS
College Sports
Wichita, KS
College Basketball
Local
Texas College Sports
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Wichita, KS
Basketball
Houston, TX
College Basketball
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Texas Sports
City
Home, KS
Houston, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Kansas College Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Sampson
Person
Ron Hunter
Houston Chronicle

Kelvin Sampson's faith in J'Wan Roberts pays off as Houston tops Tulane

When University of Houston starting post player Josh Carlton took a seat on the bench with two fouls just 1 minute, 49 seconds into Wednesday night’s game, coach Kelvin Sampson went with a gut feeling and inserted backup J’Wan Roberts. Roberts rewarded Sampson’s decision with his best game...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Houston Cougars#Wichita State#Green Wave
KTBS

Louisiana Tech downs LSU in midweek matchup

RUSTON, La. – No. 15 Louisiana Tech erupted for four runs in the sixth inning Wednesday night to break open a one-run game, and the Bulldogs went on to an 11-6 win over No. 2 LSU in J.C. Love Field. Louisiana Tech improved to 4-0 on the year, while...
RUSTON, LA
Kait 8

Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at Texas State

Facing a 12-point fourth-quarter deficit on the road at Texas State, the Arkansas State women’s basketball team cut it to four, but could not quite close it out, dropping a hard-fought 84-75 decision Thursday night at Strahan Arena. Jireh Washington paced the Red Wolves (11-15, 4-9 SBC) with 25...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
College
Tulane University
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
WNTZ

PREVIEW: #2 LSU Baseball at #15 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

No. 2 LSU Fighting Tigers (3-0) at No. 15 Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-0) DATE/TIME Wednesday, February 23 – 6 p.m. CT STADIUM J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park – Ruston, La. RANKINGS ·        LSU – No. 2 Collegiate Baseball; No. 3 Perfect Game, No. 6 NCBWA, No. 7 USA Today, No. 8 D1 Baseball ·        La. […]
RUSTON, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Come Up Short at No. 8 LSU, 58-50

The story of the game was the pesky LSU defense and the Tigers’ size advantage down low. The Tigers completely dominated inside, outscoring the Tide, 36-12 in the paint. “On a night where they dominated us inside and finished layups, we missed them,” said Alabama head coach Kristy Curry. “Listen guys we’re in the SEC and we’ve got to make layups and you can see down the stretch we really struggled to finish.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

557K+
Followers
138K+
Post
297M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy