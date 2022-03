The Tullahoma Wildcats traveled to Crossville to take on Stone Memorial in the Region 4-3A quarterfinals on Saturday night. The Panthers shot very well from field for almost the entire game. The Cats battled hard to cut a double-digit lead (10) at halftime to only 6 at the end of the third quarter. In the 4th Tullahoma would fight hard, but their comeback came up just short as they fell 62-58.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO