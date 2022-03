MobiledgeX this week announced version 3.1 of its MobiledgeX Edge-Cloud platform, introducing federation between any standards-based mobile edge computing platform. This is an important development as edge application developers seek a “write once, deploy everywhere” experience in mobile network environments. As different regions and operators standardize on an edge computing platform of choice, MobiledgeX can ensure that the now 25 mobile operators with which it has rolled out edge cloudlets can interface with other edges around the globe.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO