West Springfield takes on Ludlow in PVIAC hockey tournament semifinals

West Linn's Spinning and Rademacher, Clackamas' Wachsmuth all finish second.The West Linn wrestling team didn't get everything it wanted at the Class 6A state tournament. The Lions, competing at Sandy High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, went 0 for 3 in their three state championship matches, but did attain their biggest goal — sending longtime coach Doug Samarron off with a trophy at the end of his final season. West Linn finished the tournament in a third-place tie with Roseburg at 163 points, while Newberg took the team title with 418 points and Sprague finished second at 218...

1 DAY AGO