West Springfield takes on Ludlow in PVIAC hockey tournament semifinals

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - It was an east sweep on day one at the boys state hockey tournament in Fargo. Grand Forks Red River beat Legacy 6-0. It was the Sabers first state tournament appearance in their first year with a varsity program. Fargo South-Shanley defeated Mandan 4-1. Fargo Davies topped Minot 3-1 and West Fargo Sheyenne bested Jamestown 3-2.
West Linn's Spinning and Rademacher, Clackamas' Wachsmuth all finish second.The West Linn wrestling team didn't get everything it wanted at the Class 6A state tournament. The Lions, competing at Sandy High School on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, went 0 for 3 in their three state championship matches, but did attain their biggest goal — sending longtime coach Doug Samarron off with a trophy at the end of his final season. West Linn finished the tournament in a third-place tie with Roseburg at 163 points, while Newberg took the team title with 418 points and Sprague finished second at 218...
QUAKERTOWN >> Carl DiGiorgio had earned an assortment of few District 1 wrestling medals but none of them were gold until Saturday. The Central Bucks West senior capped his run through the District 1-3A East Tournament’s 215-pound bracket in decisive fashion, winning the weight’s championship final over Council Rock South’s Lucas Doyle with a 12-4 major decision.
On Friday night the University of Maine women’s hockey team traveled to Boston College for the first round of the Hockey East tournament. In the regular season, BC won both matchups between the two by one goal. This time, the Black Bears ended up on the right side of a one goal contest, winning 2-1 and advancing to the semifinals.
The Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 includes former players who made their marks on rinks across the state as high schoolers, had stellar college careers, played in the NHL, and two even represented the United States as Olympians.
Vin Cimini, founding chairman of the Hall of Fame, noted that the five inductees-elect are, “among the most accomplished our state has produced. Aside from their professional hockey careers and their play representing our nation, they...
MACOMB — Macomb High School Varsity Scholastic Bowl won the Illinois Masonic Scholastic Bowl Sectional at Macomb February 19th.
The team advances to the state competition March 5th at Bloomington High School. The Illinois Masonic Lodges give out thousands of dollars every year in scholarships to teams placing in the top four at both competitions. The team thanks the Masons for sponsoring these tournaments and the following who moderated or kept score for the sectional: Chris and Emily Sutton, Josh Jones, Chris Norton, Angie Mendenhall Baker, Allysson Bernards, Carrie Blome, and Kerilynn Gibbs.
This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: MHS Varsity Scholastic Bowl team wins sectional
The Windsor High boys basketball team has been on a roll since its last loss, a 16-point defeat against Bristol Central Feb. 10. Entering their CCC tournament quarterfinal game with RHAM Saturday, the Warriors had won their previous five games by an average of 21.4 points. With another crack at...
The polls are open!
It's time to vote for the Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 21-26. All in-season sports will be eligible.
Last week, NSB's Jamey Bruner was named the next AOTW after winning a regional wrestling title.
...
Shane Lowry said the worst break he has experienced in golf cost him the Honda Classic title on Sunday. Lowry was tied for the lead at 9-under par when he reached the 18th tee box. Up ahead, Sepp Straka had just blasted a 334-yard drive on the par-5 finishing hole.
Comments / 0