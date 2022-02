The New Orleans Pelicans desperately needed some help and landing CJ McCollum in a monumental trade has definitely done that. CJ McCollum being involved in a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans made headlines. It was a monumental move that could definitely impact the future of two teams. While it hasn’t fixed all of the issues the Pelicans have right now, the trade sure seems to be improving New Orleans’ offense.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO