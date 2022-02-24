ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Ceaser carries Texas St. over South Alabama 55-52

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNQnXCI00

Nighael Ceaser had 11 points and 12 rebounds to lift Texas State to a 55-52 win over South Alabama on Wednesday night, the Bobcats' eighth consecutive victory.

Mason Harrell had 11 points for Texas State (20-6, 11-3 Sun Belt Conference). Caleb Asberry added six rebounds. Isiah Small had nine rebounds.

Asberry made a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to give Texas State a 53-50 lead.

Javon Franklin had 16 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Jaguars (18-10, 8-7). Kayo Goncalves added seven rebounds.

