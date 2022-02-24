ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngblood lifts Kennesaw State over Stetson 75-71

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Chris Youngblood had 19 points and seven rebounds as Kennesaw State narrowly defeated Stetson 75-71 on Wednesday night.

Terrell Burden had 14 points for Kennesaw State (12-16, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Isaiah Reddish added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Chase Johnston had 23 points for the Hatters (11-17, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Wheza Panzo added 19 points. Stephan Swenson had 15 points and eight assists. Christiaan Jones had 11 rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Hatters for the season. Kennesaw State defeated Stetson 77-49 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

