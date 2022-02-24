ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Hill scores 18 to carry Longwood over Radford 71-66

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Justin Hill registered 18 points as Longwood edged past Radford 71-66 on Wednesday night.

Jesper Granlund had 14 points for Longwood (22-6, 14-1 Big South Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Isaiah Wilkins added 10 points.

Rashun Williams and Josiah Jeffers had 17 points apiece for the Highlanders (10-17, 6-9). Artese Stapleton had six assists.

The Lancers improve to 2-0 against the Highlanders this season. Longwood defeated Radford 83-75 on Jan. 12.

