ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Ledford leads Chattanooga past E. Tennessee St. 83-77

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNQnMjX00

Grant Ledford had a career-high 25 points as Chattanooga topped East Tennessee State 83-77 on Wednesday night.

Ledford made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Malachi Smith added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (23-7, 13-4 Southern Conference).

Ty Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 Southern Conference). Jordan King added 18 points. Mohab Yasser had 15 points.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Chattanooga defeated East Tennessee State 82-52 on Dec. 30.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Chattanooga, TN
College Basketball
CNN

FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan King
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy