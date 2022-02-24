ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mosley scores 33 to lead Missouri St. over Bradley 83-67

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eNQnLqo00

Isiaih Mosley had 33 points and 11 rebounds as Missouri State beat Bradley 83-67 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Clay had 17 points and seven rebounds for Missouri State (21-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 14 points. Lu'Cye Patterson had five steals.

Connor Hickman had 15 points for the Braves (16-13, 10-7). Malevy Leons added 15 points. Ville Tahvanainen had seven rebounds.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Braves on the season. Missouri State defeated Bradley 71-69 on Jan. 5.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe reveals message from John Calipari following Arkansas loss

The Kentucky Wildcats and their star center, Oscar Tshiebwe, lost to a red-hot Arkansas Razorbacks team on Saturday afternoon, 75-73 in one of the weekend’s most anticipated matchups. The Wildcats center likely locked up the National Player of the Year hardware with yet another historic performance: 30 points, 18 rebounds, two assists, three blocks, and one steal. After the loss, Tshiebwe took the time to speak with reporters via Zoom and talked about head coach John Calipari’s message to the Kentucky team.
BASKETBALL
ABC News

As Georgetown men's basketball struggles, optimistic coach Patrick Ewing still 'hoping that I'll be back'

WASHINGTON -- The Georgetown men's basketball team hit a new low point Sunday, losing 86-77 to No. 21 UConn for its school-record 18th straight defeat. With the loss, the Hoyas clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season, and they are now closing in on both a school record for losses and the record for conference losses in a season.
GEORGETOWN, DC
FOX Sports

Ali scores 22 to lead Akron over Ohio 91-83

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ali Ali had 22 points as Akron defeated Ohio 91-83 on Friday night. Greg Tribble had 17 points for Akron (19-9, 12-6 Mid-American Conference). Mikal Dawson added 15 points. Enrique Freeman had 14 points and nine rebounds. Mark Sears had 20 points, seven rebounds and...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
KVIA

Glasper scores 20 to lead UIW over McNeese St. 69-67

LAKE CHARLES, La. — RJ Glasper had 20 points as UIW ended its 11-game road losing streak, edging past McNeese State 69-67. Drew Lutz had 16 points and seven rebounds for UIW (7-23, 4-12 Southland Conference). Brandon Swaby added six rebounds. Zach Scott had 16 points for the Cowboys (10-20, 5-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Kellon Taylor added 14 points. Christian Shumate had 13 points.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KAKE TV

Nolley II scores 22 to lead Memphis over Wichita St. 81-57

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Landers Nolley II had a season-high 22 points as Memphis easily beat Wichita State 81-57 on Sunday. Nolley II hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Jalen Duren had 13 points and three blocks for Memphis (17-9, 11-5 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Lester Quinones added 12 points. DeAndre Williams had 12 points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Daytona Beach News-Journal

TOURNEY TIME! Embry-Riddle men set to host first NCAA conference tournament game

The opening round of the Sunshine State Conference Men's Basketball Championship tips off Tuesday, with No. 2 Embry-Riddle set to host Palm Beach Atlantic to open the postseason. All games throughout the tournament will be hosted on campus sites.  Nova Southeastern University earned the top seed following a historic 20-0 record in league play.  ...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WSPA 7News

Mack scores 26 points to lead Wofford past Mercer 74-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – Junior B.J. Mack and sophomore Max Klesmit combined for over 40 points for the second consecutive game on Saturday night, as the Terriers erupted for a massive 22-4 run to open the second half and gain control of the lead to down Mercer (15-16, 8-10 SoCon) on Senior Night, 74-67, […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
ABC News

ABC News

560K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy