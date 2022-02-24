ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, AL

Obituary: Elsie Faye Thornton

By Nichols Funeral Home
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

Elsie Faye Thornton, 79 of Logan, passed away February 22, 2022 at her residence.

She was born December 21, 1942. to Clarence Barbee and Isol Willie Lawrence Barbee.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 25, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Hom e in Addison. Service will be Saturday February 26, 2022 at Holy Ground Baptist Church, in Logan. She will lie in state 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Brother Mackey Watts will officiate.

Faye is survived by her son: Douglas Thornton; daughter: Vicki Allcorn (Dean); grandchildren: Serena Latorre (Josh), Brian Thornton (Sosha), David Robinson, Marissa Hilburn, Alexis Hennington (Zach), Brad Thornton and Weston Thornton; great-grandchildren: Connor Thornton, Seath Crawford, Brooklyn Mika, Brylee Thornton, Bryson Thornton, Scarlett Hennington, Bubbie Latorre, Gracie Latorre, Chloe, Jacob Latorre and her baby shitzu “LittleBear”; sisters: Mary Mayfield and Janice Barbee; brothers: Ray Barbee, Donald Barbee and Stanley Barbee and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband: R.D. Thornton; son: Jeff Thornton; parents: Clarence and Isol Barbee; in-laws: Ed and Clyde Thornton; sisters: Sue Meigs, Ruth Miller and Evelyn Barbee; brother: James Barbee and aunt: Barbara Jackson.

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

